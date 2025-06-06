Menu

Environment

Video captures rare Kermode bear cub crossing northern B.C. highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 3:25 pm
Rare Kermode bear cub spotted in northern B.C.
WATCH: A family of bears crossing the road in northern B.C., including a rare Kermode bear cub. Video was taken on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, showing a black bear family, including a young spirit bear, heading into the forest.
Global News viewer Haley Gale sent video of something most British Columbians do not get to see.

Gale spotted a family of bears crossing the road in northern B.C. including a rare Kermode bear cub.

The video, taken on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, shows a black bear family, including a young spirit bear — or Kermode bear — heading into the forest.

The Kermode bear is a subspecies of black bears that appear to be white due to a gene that halts the production of melanin.

In 2006, the B.C. government named the spirit bear the official mammal of the province.

