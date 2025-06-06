Video captures rare Kermode bear cub crossing northern B.C. highway

Global News viewer Haley Gale sent video of something most British Columbians do not get to see.
Gale spotted a family of bears crossing the road in northern B.C. including a rare Kermode bear cub.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The video, taken on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, shows a black bear family, including a young spirit bear — or Kermode bear — heading into the forest.
Trending Now
The Kermode bear is a subspecies of black bears that appear to be white due to a gene that halts the production of melanin.
In 2006, the B.C. government named the spirit bear the official mammal of the province.
- 2 charged with starting wildfires in Saskatchewan, premier says
- Canadian, European space agencies reaffirm relations amid political, economic anxiety
- Quebec could break its poor air quality record as smoke sits over the province
- Do you know about the health damage long-term wildfire smoke exposure can cause?
Comments