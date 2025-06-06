SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fire

Manitoba plays the waiting game to get wildfire evacuees into hotels: Kinew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Manitoba remains under state of emergency as wildfires continue to burn
RELATED: As relentless wildfires continue to burn out of control in Northern Manitoba, a slight glimmer of hope today. The province says favourable weather has helped them make good progress in fighting back the flames. Global's Katherine Dornian reports.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the province is playing the waiting game as it looks to get thousands of wildfire evacuees into hotels.

Kinew told reporters at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce today that more than 18-thousand people are already in hotels or are staying with family, but many remain in congregate shelters.

He says getting those evacuees into private accommodations is a balancing act because many hotel rooms are being reserved for people with “intense” medical issues.

Officials say a trio of fires in northern Manitoba, including near the city of Flin Flon, have merged into a single massive fire just shy of 300 square kilometres in size.

The City of Flin Flon on social media says no structures have been lost in the city or in nearby Creighton, Sask.

They say winds are blowing from the south and are causing heavy smoke and fire to move towards the south side of Flin Flon.

Pimicikamak evacuees uncertain over future
© 2025 The Canadian Press

