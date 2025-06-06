Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suds and suburbs: Beer gardens aren’t just popping up in downtown Halifax anymore

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Beer garden popularity spreading to suburbs of Halifax'
Beer garden popularity spreading to suburbs of Halifax
With the warm weather comes patio season, as more people are flocking to beer gardens throughout the city. But the concept is expanding beyond the downtown, as the city’s suburbs are warming up to the idea. Mitchell Bailey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the warm weather comes patio season, as more people are flocking to beer gardens throughout the city.

But the concept is expanding beyond the downtown, as Halifax’s suburbs are warming up to the idea.

Tony Makhoul says he wanted to bring the amenities of downtown Halifax to Bedford, and has spent the last few months building a beer garden overlooking the Bedford Basin.

The plan is to open next week.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Literally hundreds of people have stopped by as we’ve been building and asking questions and excited that they don’t have to travel downtown,” he said.

“They just like to have something in their own community they can come to and they’ll be able to enjoy the things they can enjoy downtown but in their own neighbourhood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Great Roads Brewing in Lower Sackville has noticed the success of beer gardens in downtown Halifax, and craft brewers like them are looking to expand.

Trending Now

“The beer garden is a very seasonal thing, especially here in Halifax, so you will see them pop up in the summer. The success of the ones downtown, it makes sense they’re coming out this way,” said Robert Truscott with Great Roads Brewing.

He says big names in the craft beer space are growing their presence in the area, with another beer garden expected to open in Middle Sackville.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices