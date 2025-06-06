Suds and suburbs: Beer gardens aren’t just popping up in downtown Halifax anymore

Send this page to someone via email

With the warm weather comes patio season, as more people are flocking to beer gardens throughout the city.

But the concept is expanding beyond the downtown, as Halifax’s suburbs are warming up to the idea.

Tony Makhoul says he wanted to bring the amenities of downtown Halifax to Bedford, and has spent the last few months building a beer garden overlooking the Bedford Basin.

The plan is to open next week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Literally hundreds of people have stopped by as we’ve been building and asking questions and excited that they don’t have to travel downtown,” he said.

“They just like to have something in their own community they can come to and they’ll be able to enjoy the things they can enjoy downtown but in their own neighbourhood.”

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Great Roads Brewing in Lower Sackville has noticed the success of beer gardens in downtown Halifax, and craft brewers like them are looking to expand.

“The beer garden is a very seasonal thing, especially here in Halifax, so you will see them pop up in the summer. The success of the ones downtown, it makes sense they’re coming out this way,” said Robert Truscott with Great Roads Brewing.

He says big names in the craft beer space are growing their presence in the area, with another beer garden expected to open in Middle Sackville.

For more on this story, watch the video above.