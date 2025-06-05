Winnipeg police handle busy night of weapons arrests, stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police had a busy night, dealing with multiple unrelated weapons incidents all over town.

Police said a series of violent incidents between Wednesday and Thursday ultimately led to five arrests — with the potential for more to come — and three people taken to hospital.

The first incident took place late Wednesday afternoon, when police found a stabbing victim near Abinoji Mikanah and Dakota Street. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, and the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Barely an hour and a half later, a man in his 40s was mowing his lawn on Henderson Highway, when a suspect with a machete appeared and demanded sunglasses, police said, before allegedly assaulting the man with the weapon and riding off on a bike.

Police tracked the suspect down, with the help of an off-duty officer who was nearby. The 28-year-old is in custody facing charges including robbery, weapon possession, and violating a court order.

Twenty minutes later, around 7:20 p.m., a traffic stop near Cambridge Street and Yale Avenue led to the discovery of a loaded Glock handgun and crack cocaine. Four occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A 19-year-old and 20-year-old were charged with gun and drug offences and taken into custody.

The other suspects, also 19 and 20, face similar charges but were released on undertakings.

Two hours after that, officers were called to McKelvey Street where they found a man in his 40s, who police say was the victim of a stabbing during a group confrontation. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Finally, around 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a stabbing at Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street. The victim — also in his 40s — was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).