12-day undercover online child luring investigation leads to 36 arrests: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police said it only took officers 12 days to catch dozens of people during a recent child sexual exploitation investigation.

“These results highlight a sobering reality: predators can easily reach children in online spaces,” OPP Det. Staff Sgt. Tim Brown said in a release.

“We urge parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to talk to your children about staying safe online. Just as you wouldn’t leave your child alone in a city, don’t let them navigate the online world alone.”

On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested 36 men from across the province in connection with a proactive investigation that lasted from March 31 to April 11.

They said officers used undercover techniques in online chat rooms and on social media in their efforts to find people looking to sexually exploit children.

OPP said that while the officers were posing as children online and waiting for offenders to make contact, they were also able to identify nine victims who are now receiving support and are safe.

Police said one of the men arrived for a meeting with snacks and sexual paraphernalia (lubricant and condoms) in hand.

The 36 accused range in age from 18 to 73 and hail from all corners of the province, as well as one from Abbotsford, B.C., with six residing in Toronto and six others in Niagara Falls.

In addition to the 36 arrests, which resulted in 128 charges, police say another 51 investigations are currently underway.

“We commend the outstanding efforts of our Provincial Strategy members from across the province whose dedication led to the success of this investigation and the protection of vulnerable children,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns stated.

“Their tireless work is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding youth from online predators.”