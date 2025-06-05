Putin ready to help Trump with Iran nuclear deal talks, Kremlin says

Send this page to someone via email

Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump that he was ready to use Russia’s close partnership with Iran to help with negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Trump said after a phone call with Putin on Wednesday that time was running out for Iran to make a decision on its nuclear program and that he believed Putin agreed that the Islamic Republic should not have nuclear weapons.

Putin, according to Trump, suggested that he participate in the discussions with Iran and that “he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” though Iran was “slowwalking.”

“We have close partner relations with Tehran and, naturally, President Putin said that we are ready to use this level of partnership with Tehran in order to facilitate and contribute to the negotiations that are taking place to resolve the issue of the Iranian nuclear dossier,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Asked when Putin could join the negotiations, Peskov said that dialog with Tehran and Washington continued through various channels.

“The president will be able to get involved when necessary,” Peskov said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that abandoning uranium enrichment was “100 per cent” against the country’s interests, rejecting a central U.S. demand in talks to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The U.S. proposal for a new nuclear deal was presented to Iran on Saturday by Oman, which has mediated talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

After five rounds of talks, several hard-to-bridge issues remain, including Iran’s insistence on maintaining uranium enrichment on its soil and Tehran’s refusal to ship abroad its entire existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium – possible raw material for nuclear bombs.

Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, said nothing about halting the talks, but said the U.S. proposal “contradicts our nation’s belief in self-reliance and the principle of ‘We Can’.”

—Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Guy FaulconbridgeEditing by Andrew Osborn