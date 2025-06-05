Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick’s 3% rent cap to remain through end of fiscal year: housing minister

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick housing minister updates provincial rent cap'
New Brunswick housing minister updates provincial rent cap
WATCH: The New Brunswick housing minister had an update on the province’s rental cap – ensuring another year of rent increases is limited to three per cent. He is also gave an update on the future prospects of a cap based on units rather than renters.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick’s housing minister says the province’s three per cent rent cap will remain throughout this fiscal year after going into effect in February.

Noting its importance, Minister David Hickey said, “we’re offering that stability for renters, while at the same time committing to review the Residential Tenancies Act.”

At an economic policy meeting last December, housing researchers and a tenants’ advocate asked for a unit-based cap.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the time, Hickey said the province wouldn’t have enough time to create unit-based caps before the rent cap took effect.

On Wednesday, he clarified that basing the cap on the unit is not a priority at this time.

“It’s largely not on the table, and not something we’re considering now, as was consistent with what we had said throughout the winter,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s something Green MLA Megan Mitton wants to see in the future.

“Linking (the rent) to the unit would be a way to again keep rents more affordable,” said Mitton.

However, she’s praising the continuation of the cap as it is now.

“I’m hoping that it does remain permanent because I think it’s still necessary to preserve what affordable housing we do have left,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices