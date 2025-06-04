Saskatchewan officials to provide wildfire update Wednesday

Officials in Saskatchewan will be holding an update on the provincial wildfire situation at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that there would be challenging days ahead due to a lack of rain in the forecast.
Environment Canada is forecasting no rainfall and windy weather for several areas of Saskatchewan including the northern town of La Ronge.
An evacuation order was handed down on Monday for the 7,000 people living in the community.
You can watch the update live when it begins at the top of this story.
-with files from The Canadian Press
