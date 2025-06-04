Connor Brown set to suit up for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

Oilers winger Connor Brown will suit up for the Stanley Cup final opener against the Florida Panthers.

The Edmonton winger declared himself ready following his team’s optional morning skate at Rogers Place. He missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness.

Brown sat out Games 4 and 5 of the Edmonton’s victory over Dallas in the Western Conference final after taking a big hit from Stars defenceman Alexander Petrovic. The 31-year-old has five goals and three assists in 14 playoff contests this spring.

Veteran forward Jeff Skinner took Brown’s place in the lineup for Game 5, scoring his first career post-season goal in Edmonton’s 6-3 victory that clinched a Cup rematch against Florida.

The Panthers will be without A.J. Greer with an undisclosed injury for Wednesday’s Game 1. The depth forward played in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final after sitting out two nights earlier. The 28-year-old has two goals and an assist in 12 post-season outings this spring.

Florida beat Edmonton in seven games in last year’s final after building a 3-0 series lead.