Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Connor Brown set to suit up for Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) waits for the puck during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) waits for the puck during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Oilers winger Connor Brown will suit up for the Stanley Cup final opener against the Florida Panthers.

The Edmonton winger declared himself ready following his team’s optional morning skate at Rogers Place. He missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness.

Brown sat out Games 4 and 5 of the Edmonton’s victory over Dallas in the Western Conference final after taking a big hit from Stars defenceman Alexander Petrovic. The 31-year-old has five goals and three assists in 14 playoff contests this spring.

Veteran forward Jeff Skinner took Brown’s place in the lineup for Game 5, scoring his first career post-season goal in Edmonton’s 6-3 victory that clinched a Cup rematch against Florida.

Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers will be without A.J. Greer with an undisclosed injury for Wednesday’s Game 1. The depth forward played in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final after sitting out two nights earlier. The 28-year-old has two goals and an assist in 12 post-season outings this spring.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Florida beat Edmonton in seven games in last year’s final after building a 3-0 series lead.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Finals'
Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Finals
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices