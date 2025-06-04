Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

BC Hydro issues new call for baseload power supply

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
BC Hydro has issued a new call for constant and stable power supplies. View image in full screen
BC Hydro has issued a new call for constant and stable power supplies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s power utility wants to boost the province’s baseload electricity generation capacity in a bid to meet the province’s growing demand from residents and industries.

Baseload capacity refers to constant and stable power sources, with Energy Minister Adrian Dix announcing BC Hydro’s request for expression of interest from companies to provide geothermal or hydroelectric projects to expand long-term power capacity and meet peak demand.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro selects 9 new wind power projects'
BC Hydro selects 9 new wind power projects

BC Hydro has also launched a second request, seeking partners who can deliver “market-ready technologies” for boosting power conservation in homes and buildings across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Dix says both requests are aimed at matching B.C.’s growth potential with stable and affordable electricity supply.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

BC Hydro has been dealing with a long-term drought that forced the province to import electricity last fiscal year.

Click to play video: 'BC Hydro rates going up 7.5 per cent over next 2 years'
BC Hydro rates going up 7.5 per cent over next 2 years
Trending Now

The Crown utility says 13,600 gigawatt hours of power was imported in 2024 — about 22 per cent of all B.C’s power — but that the province has been a net electricity exporter for eight of the last 15 years.

The utility last year issued a call for power from renewable sources, later selecting nine wind and one solar project — but these are distinct from baseload projects because they rely on what BC Hydro calls “uncontrollable conditions.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices