Gloves worn by Wayne Gretzky during his last Stanley Cup run with the Oilers up for auction

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of gloves worn by Wayne Gretzky during his last Stanley Cup run with the Edmonton Oilers is going up for auction.

Sotheby’s announced Wednesday that bidding is underway for the Hockey Hall of Famer’s game-worn gloves from the 1988 NHL playoffs.

Bidding will close June 16. In a release, Sotheby’s said the gloves are “photo matched” to Gretzky’s last game with Edmonton and the pair is estimated to fetch between $400,000 and $600,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Gretzky had 43 points in 19 games during the ’88 playoffs as the Oilers won their fourth Stanley Cup in five years, sweeping the Boston Bruins in the final.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Great One” was traded to the Los Angeles Kings before the start of the next season and did not win another Stanley Cup.

The announcement of the auction came on the same day of Game 1 of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers.