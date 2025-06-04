Williams Lake council votes not to declare state of emergency over public safety

See more sharing options

Williams Lake council has voted not to declare a state of local emergency over public safety concerns.

Last week, councillors asked staff to prepare a report on a potential state of emergency that could provide the B.C. city with temporary powers to address crime and disorder.

That report concluded that council does have the authority to declare a state of emergency but feedback from emergency service agencies suggested that they did not see a benefit in doing so.

The report stated that the province’s public safety ministry also contacted the city, committing more police resources in an effort to reduce criminal incidents.

“The thing was, I mean, what are going to achieve by declaring emergency?” Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said.

“When I was talking to Minister (Garry) Begg’s office and his chief of staff and Minister of State Terry Yung, they’re willing to provide me with all that I needed.”

Staff have now been ordered to prepare a report detailing how the province’s help makes a difference.