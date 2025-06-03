Menu

Crime

Man charged with kidnapping and sexual offences against child in N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
A 34-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing various charges, including kidnaping and invitation to sexual touching, after a child was allegedly grabbed and then pulled into a residence by a stranger. . View image in full screen
A 34-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing various charges, including kidnaping and invitation to sexual touching, after a child was allegedly grabbed and then pulled into a residence by a stranger.

RCMP said they responded to the abduction report on Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. on Mosher Road in Admiral Rock, N.S.

“Officers learned that two children were riding their bicycles when a man standing at the end of a driveway flagged them down,” police said in a Tuesday release.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“The man, whom the children did not know, grabbed one of them by the arm, entered the nearby residence with the child, exposed himself, and uttered threats.”

RCMP said the child, who is under the age of 12, screamed and ran out of the home for help.

Responding officers went to the residence and arrested a 34-year-old man from Admiral Rock — a small community in Hants County.

Gregory McDonald was charged with kidnapping, invitation to sexual touching, indecent act- exposure, assault and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday.

