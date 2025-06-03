‘Let truth be revealed’: What was said at candlelight vigil for missing N.S. kids

Send this page to someone via email

A small crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening to mark one month since a pair of young Nova Scotia siblings disappeared.

Lilly and Jack Sullivan — aged six and four — were reported missing on May 2 from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., in Pictou County.

Despite repeated searches around their rural home, video evidence and more than 50 interviews, the investigation continues.

“This case has truly affected many, as demonstrated by all of you that are here this evening,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon told the crowd at the vigil, which was held outside the RCMP detachment in Stellarton, N.S.

“Investigators remain committed to exploring all possibilities surrounding the children’s disappearance and thank all those who provided tips and information. Please know we are fully engaged in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack.”

Daniel Martell, the children’s stepfather, and others, lit two paper lanterns and released them, and a prayer was said for the children.

“Wherever they may be, surround them with your protection,” said vigil organizer, Brenda MacPhee, in prayer.

“Let truth be revealed, let justice prevail, and let every child be returned safely to the earth and never stop loving them.”