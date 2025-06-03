Ontario’s police watchdog called in after 2 found dead at Burlington home

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Burlington, Ont., home overnight Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release that at roughly 12:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police officers responded to a home on Cornerstone Drive, near Dundas Street, after receiving 911 calls for a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the home, the SIU said a 28-year-old man fled upstairs. When officers found him, he had a “self-inflicted injury,” the SIU said. Officers provided life-saving measures and called paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Another man was also found dead inside the home; a woman was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries, the SIU said. It described the incident as isolated.

Halton police told Global News an interaction occurred between officers and a man inside the home, which resulted in the SIU probe.

Story continues below advertisement

Four SIU investigators and two forensic officials are now probing the matter, and Halton police is also conduction a criminal investigation.

The SIU investigates police officers, Niagara Parks Commission special constables and Legislative Protective Service peace officers involved in incidents that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529