FSIN says First Nations were left out of the first ministers meeting in Saskatoon

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 7:40 pm
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says the exclusion of Saskatchewan’s 74 First Nations from the federal-provincial meeting Monday represents a breach of constitutional obligations.

The FSIN says the discussion will undoubtedly impact First Nation communities, and their jurisdiction.

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story in the video above.

