FSIN says First Nations were left out of the first ministers meeting in Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says the exclusion of Saskatchewan’s 74 First Nations from the federal-provincial meeting Monday represents a breach of constitutional obligations.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The FSIN says the discussion will undoubtedly impact First Nation communities, and their jurisdiction.

Global’s Nicole Healey has the full story in the video above.