Winnipeg woman drowns in Whiteshell Provincial Park

A 38-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a drowning in Whiteshell Provincial Park over the weekend.
It happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. at Sturgeon Falls near the Nutamik Lake.
RCMP say a woman slipped on the rocks and fell into the water, where a strong current pulled her into the lake.
A Manitoba Conservation Service officer found the woman by boat. She was taken to hospital, but later died.
