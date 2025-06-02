Menu

Trending

Winnipeg woman drowns in Whiteshell Provincial Park

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 5:50 pm
1 min read
A woman has been charged in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl west of Edmonton last month. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 38-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a drowning in Whiteshell Provincial Park over the weekend.

It happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. at Sturgeon Falls near the Nutamik Lake.

RCMP say a woman slipped on the rocks and fell into the water, where a strong current pulled her into the lake.

A Manitoba Conservation Service officer found the woman by boat. She was taken to hospital, but later died.

