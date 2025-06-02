Winnipeg woman drowns in Whiteshell Provincial Park

See more sharing options

A 38-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a drowning in Whiteshell Provincial Park over the weekend.

It happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. at Sturgeon Falls near the Nutamik Lake.

RCMP say a woman slipped on the rocks and fell into the water, where a strong current pulled her into the lake.

A Manitoba Conservation Service officer found the woman by boat. She was taken to hospital, but later died.