Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. ostrich farm calls for independent testing to prevent ‘unnecessary destruction’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 6:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Let them live’: Controversial West Kootenay ostrich cull decision gains more attention'
‘Let them live’: Controversial West Kootenay ostrich cull decision gains more attention
RELATED: The movement to spare a flock of ostriches in the West Kootenay, gaining the support from a couple "unlikely' new sources. The animals are facing a court-ordered cull, after an avian flu outbreak. But as Travis Prasad reports, one of the most powerful officials in the U.S. government and a B.C. girl who nearly died from the infectious disease, both say the birds should be saved. – May 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The operators of a British Columbia ostrich flock that’s facing a cull order after an avian flu outbreak are calling for independent testing of the birds to prevent their “unnecessary destruction.”

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., issued a statement on Monday, saying the nearly 400 ostriches are healthy and have shown no signs of illness for more than four months.

The statement says the flock poses no threat and should be tested for ongoing avian flu infections, saying the ostriches have acquired herd immunity to the virus and are a valuable scientific resource.

Click to play video: 'Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull'
Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull

The statement is in response to a lengthy update from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Friday that said it had fined the farm $20,000 for failing to co-operate with anti-avian flu measures.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The agency said says it issued two violation notices to the farm for failing to report illnesses and deaths among the flock last year, and failing to follow quarantine orders.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the type of avian flu infection at the premise is a mutation not seen elsewhere in Canada and includes a genotype that has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

The CFIA statement represents a rebuff for proposals of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who wrote to the CFIA’s president last week and called for the birds to be saved for joint research.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices