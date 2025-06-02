B.C. ostrich farm calls for independent testing to prevent ‘unnecessary destruction’

Send this page to someone via email

The operators of a British Columbia ostrich flock that’s facing a cull order after an avian flu outbreak are calling for independent testing of the birds to prevent their “unnecessary destruction.”

Katie Pasitney, whose parents own Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., issued a statement on Monday, saying the nearly 400 ostriches are healthy and have shown no signs of illness for more than four months.

The statement says the flock poses no threat and should be tested for ongoing avian flu infections, saying the ostriches have acquired herd immunity to the virus and are a valuable scientific resource.

1:17 Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull

The statement is in response to a lengthy update from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Friday that said it had fined the farm $20,000 for failing to co-operate with anti-avian flu measures.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said says it issued two violation notices to the farm for failing to report illnesses and deaths among the flock last year, and failing to follow quarantine orders.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says the type of avian flu infection at the premise is a mutation not seen elsewhere in Canada and includes a genotype that has been associated with a human infection in a poultry worker in Ohio.

The CFIA statement represents a rebuff for proposals of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who wrote to the CFIA’s president last week and called for the birds to be saved for joint research.