June 7 – Trinity Funeral Home

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted June 2, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
June 7 – Trinity Funeral Home - image
When it comes to funeral preplanning, trust matters. At Trinity Funeral Home, they work diligently every day to build that trust  by offering clear options, compassionate guidance, and peace of mind every step of the way. Join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home on Saturday, June 7th from 11:00am  to noon on Talk To The Experts!
Tune in to hear how preplanning works and why you can feel confident making those choices today. Visit trinityfuneralhome.ca to learn more.
Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.

