Surrey home shot at twice in possible extortion case, latest captured on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Extraordinary security measures are in place at home in Surrey’s Panorama Ridge neighbourhood.

Despite a high-tech police surveillance system and an officer stationed outside the home, the property has been shot at twice in the past few weeks.

The Surrey Police Service said they are investigating the latest incident as a case of possible extortion.

The shooting was caught on a surveillance camera.

The suspect in the shooting on May 25 can clearly be seen walking down the street armed with two handguns.

He unloads dozens of shots directly into the home on Coulthard Road. This is the second time this home has been shot at, police said.

The second shots fired incident happened after the Surrey Police Service installed surveillance cameras following a shooting 12 days earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re investigating it currently as an extortion file,” Staff-Sgt. Lindsay Houghton with the Surrey Police Service told Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The investigation is still in its early stages. We have spoken with the family on several occasions. We’ve spoken with them about safety planning and those kinds of things.”

2:13 Fatal hit-and-run sentencing hearing hears troubling audio of 911 call

Last week, an Ontario man was killed who was allegedly part of an extortion plot.

At this point, Surrey police are not linking the two incidents but investigators are working closely with teams across the country trying to determine any connections.

“There’s both regional task forces, there’s national task forces,” Houghton said.

“Detectives are talking to each other across the country every week as are intelligence officers and analysts trying to figure out whether or not there may be any connections at all between any of the incidents.”

Story continues below advertisement

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police confirmed.

Surrey Police Service is asking for people to come forward with any information.

“Individuals who are the ones pulling the triggers behind these incidents, they have no regard for our safety, anyone’s safety,” Houghton said.

“They pull the trigger with no regard for anyone who may get hurt.”