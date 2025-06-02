Early morning incident sends 5 to hospital: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital — three in critical condition — after a violent incident on Mountain Avenue in Winnipeg early Monday morning.

Officers headed out to the scene around 4 a.m. after being called about a stabbing. They found multiple people with injuries. Three were rushed to hospital in critical condition, while two others were considered to be in stable condition.

All of those taken to hospital have since stabilized, police said.

According to police, the incident was an isolated one, involving a fight between a group of people, and there’s no public safety risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).