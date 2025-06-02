Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

These radon detectors are being recalled for inaccurate readings

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 10:33 am
1 min read
Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. In enclosed spaces, like homes, it can accumulate to high levels and become a risk to your health. View image in full screen
Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. In enclosed spaces, like homes, it can accumulate to high levels and become a risk to your health. AP Photo/John Raoux
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada is recalling two brands of radon detectors over inaccuracies in their readings, the agency said in a notice.

Two models of the Life Basis brand radon detectors and one model of InkBird Wifi Radon Detector were recalled on Friday over inaccurate radon detection, which Health Canada said could be a chemical hazard.

Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. In enclosed spaces, like homes, it can accumulate to high levels and become a risk to your health.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Long-term exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, after smoking, Health Canada said.

The Life Basis Radon Detector, Life Basis Smart Radon Detector and InkBird Wifi Radon Detector model RD-2 are all available for sale on Amazon. Neither company has received any reports of injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The notice said that 45 units of the Life Basis LSRM001 and 79 units of the Life Basis Smart LCARM001 were sold in Canada.

Additionally, 52 units of the InkBird Wifi Radon Detector model RD-2 were sold in Canada.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled radon monitoring device and dispose of it in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements.

The Canadian guideline level for radon in indoor air is 200 Becquerel per cubic metre (Bq/m3).

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices