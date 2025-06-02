These radon detectors are being recalled for inaccurate readings

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is recalling two brands of radon detectors over inaccuracies in their readings, the agency said in a notice.

Two models of the Life Basis brand radon detectors and one model of InkBird Wifi Radon Detector were recalled on Friday over inaccurate radon detection, which Health Canada said could be a chemical hazard.

Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. In enclosed spaces, like homes, it can accumulate to high levels and become a risk to your health.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Long-term exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, after smoking, Health Canada said.

The Life Basis Radon Detector, Life Basis Smart Radon Detector and InkBird Wifi Radon Detector model RD-2 are all available for sale on Amazon. Neither company has received any reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The notice said that 45 units of the Life Basis LSRM001 and 79 units of the Life Basis Smart LCARM001 were sold in Canada.

Additionally, 52 units of the InkBird Wifi Radon Detector model RD-2 were sold in Canada.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled radon monitoring device and dispose of it in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements.

The Canadian guideline level for radon in indoor air is 200 Becquerel per cubic metre (Bq/m3).