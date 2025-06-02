SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Cool temperatures, chance of rain as crews battle wildfires near Flin Flon, Man.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 8:25 am
1 min read
Manitoba wildfires: Hundreds of communities evacuated as fires spread
RELATED: More communities across the Prairies were told on Saturday to evacuate immediately due to the aggressive start to the wildfire season in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Hersh Singh reports from Manitoba, where residents in northern regions are being rushed out.
Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this week is expected in a northwestern Manitoba city that’s had to evacuate thousands of people due to wildfire.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s are forecasted this week, with a good chance of rain coming Saturday in Flin Flon.

Fire crews have been trying to keep a blaze near Flin Flon at bay, and have said the fire has been contained to outside its perimeter highway.

Crews say there have been no structures lost due to the wildfire.

More than 17,000 people have been displaced by wildfires in Manitoba, including 5,000 from Flin Flon.

Thousands have been affected by wildfires across the Prairie provinces, with Saskatchewan issuing a evacuation alert Sunday morning for dozens of residents in the small northern community of Timber Bay, located about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon

© 2025 The Canadian Press

