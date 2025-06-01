Mark Carney names former UN envoy as chief of staff

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named Marc-André Blanchard, Canada’s former ambassador to the United Nations, as his permanent chief of staff.

“I am pleased to announce that Marc-André Blanchard will serve as my Chief of Staff beginning in July,” Carney posted on the social media platform X.

Carney said in addition to serving as Canada’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Blanchard had a “long and distinguished career as one of Canada’s most accomplished builders, legal experts, executives, public servants, and diplomats.”

Blanchard will start in July as former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino’s time as interim chief of staff comes to an end.

“Marco Mendicino has my continued appreciation for his service as my Chief of Staff into the early summer, including as we introduce crucial legislation to deliver on our mandate from Canadians and prepare to host global partners at the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis,” Carney said.

Chief of staff, a position created in 1987, previously principal secretary, is the top official in the Prime Minister’s Office. The chief of staff is responsible for managing, administering and coordinating the activities of the PMO.

–with files from The Canadian Press