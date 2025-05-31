No rain forecast as crews battle Flin Flon wildfire

See more sharing options

There’s no rain in the forecast for Flin Flon, Manitoba over the next week as crews there fight a wildfire that’s raging nearby.

Temperatures throughout the weekend are expecting to range from the low to high 20s, before cooling off.

Thousands have evacuated the northwestern Manitoba city, including municipal government officials and health-care professionals.

Flin Flon mayor George Fontaine said on Friday that unless things changed, the fire was projected to take chunks out of the town.

As of now, wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with 1,300 people in the community of Swan Hills northwest of Edmonton already forced from their homes.