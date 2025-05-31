Menu

Canada

No rain forecast as crews battle Flin Flon wildfire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2025 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfires force mass evacuations as Kinew warns of ‘very serious’ threat'
Manitoba wildfires force mass evacuations as Kinew warns of ‘very serious’ threat
WATCH ABOVE: Manitoba wildfires force mass evacuations as Kinew warns of 'very serious' threat
There’s no rain in the forecast for Flin Flon, Manitoba over the next week as crews there fight a wildfire that’s raging nearby.

Temperatures throughout the weekend are expecting to range from the low to high 20s, before cooling off.

Thousands have evacuated the northwestern Manitoba city, including municipal government officials and health-care professionals.

Click to play video: 'U.S. sends reinforcements to combat wildfires threatening Manitoba'
U.S. sends reinforcements to combat wildfires threatening Manitoba
Trending Now

Flin Flon mayor George Fontaine said on Friday that unless things changed, the fire was projected to take chunks out of the town.

Story continues below advertisement

As of now, wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with 1,300 people in the community of Swan Hills northwest of Edmonton already forced from their homes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

