Features

Lethbridge senior nears 20 million steps in 3 years

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 10:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge senior nears 20 million steps in 3 years'
Lethbridge senior nears 20 million steps in 3 years
WATCH: A 95-year-old Lethbridge man has walked approximately the length of Canada two times over since his 2022. Justin Sibbet has more on the inspiration Sunao Ayukawa has become.
In 2017, Sunao Ayukawa was diagnosed with stage four liver cirrhosis, requiring a lifestyle change despite already being well into his 80s.

Taking the challenge to heart, Ayukawa began walking — a lot.

“Any spare time I’ve got — I don’t watch TV too much — I walk,” he said.

When he began his quest for better health, he was walking upwards of 30,000 steps per day, but it has tapered off in recent years, which is understandable given he is now 95.

“Last year, my average for every day came out to about six and a half miles a day. Now it’s down to about six now. I’m slowing down a little bit.”

Since 2022, he has walked over 10,000 km, which is good for two cross-Canada trips.

“A person should just keep walking a little bit every day to do something.”

His daughters say they are proud of his journey, even if they don’t all live in Lethbridge as well.

“He’s living proof that if we stay active, we’re better off,” said Karen Hanna, one of his daughters who lives in the Yukon.

She comes down whenever she can to be with her dad and even join him on some bike rides.

“It’s lots of fun because we get to go on little adventures. We borrow e-bikes and take him on routes that are not as popular and ones that he shouldn’t be on on his own. So, it’s nice to go down in the coulees and spend an afternoon just biking around.”

Hanna says her father’s health has drastically improved, leaving his original diagnoses in the rearview mirror.

“We’ve seen his health change just with activity. He seems so much healthier and just happier. That’s all we can ask for.”

For Ayukawa, this isn’t about reaching 20 million steps or any other milestone, but it is a worthwhile journey.

“Had I taken (count) since I started walking, that was about six years ago, I would have quite a bit more, I guess.”

