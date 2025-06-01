Regina, Moose Jaw residents asked to conserve water amid treatment plant upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is counting on people and businesses to cooperate with a number of voluntary restrictions to conserve water.

Due to the upgrades at the water treatment plant in Moose Jaw, both Moose Jaw and Regina have similar voluntary restrictions residents can abide by to save water.

These restrictions include; filling pools and ponds or washing you vehicle, turning your taps off, waiting until your washing machine and dishwasher and full to use them and not watering lawns unless it’s new sod.

The city is also following these restrictions and as a result they’ve currently called off street sweeping.

The deputy city manager says they’ll be monitoring water usage closely and the City of Moose Jaw expects the issues at the treatment plant to be resolved by the end of the weekend.

