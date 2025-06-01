Menu

Regina, Moose Jaw residents asked to conserve water amid treatment plant upgrades

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 4:42 pm
1 min read
In this Feb. 4, 2008 file photo, water is seen dripping from a tap. View image in full screen
In this Feb. 4, 2008 file photo, water is seen dripping from a tap. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke, file
The City of Regina is counting on people and businesses to cooperate with a number of voluntary restrictions to conserve water.

Due to the upgrades at the water treatment plant in Moose Jaw, both Moose Jaw and Regina have similar voluntary restrictions residents can abide by to save water.

These restrictions include; filling pools and ponds or washing you vehicle, turning your taps off, waiting until your washing machine and dishwasher and full to use them and not watering lawns unless it’s new sod.

The city is also following these restrictions and as a result they’ve currently called off street sweeping.

The deputy city manager says they’ll be monitoring water usage closely and the City of Moose Jaw expects the issues at the treatment plant to be resolved by the end of the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon partners with University of Saskatchewan on research to improve water infastructure'
Saskatoon partners with University of Saskatchewan on research to improve water infastructure

 

