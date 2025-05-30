Jays recall Roden, place Santander on 10-day IL

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed Anthony Santander on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation and recalled fellow outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A Buffalo.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Santander had an MRI exam after Thursday’s 12-0 win over the Athletics. He added the team was still determining whether the next steps would include a cortisone injection or rehabilitation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it just got to the point to where it was bothering him,” Schneider said in his pre-game availability at Rogers Centre. “You can’t really put the work that you want to put in volume-wise, and we just think it’s best for him right now.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Santander, 30, who signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in the off-season, has struggled at the plate with the Blue Jays. He’s hitting .179 with six homers and 18 RBIs over 50 games.

Last year with the Baltimore Orioles, he hit 44 homers and drove in 102 runs.

Roden, meanwhile, made the team out of training camp but hit just .178 with one homer and five RBIs over 28 games before being sent down to the Bisons.

The 25-year-old was active for Friday night’s game against the Athletics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.