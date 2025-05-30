SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays recall Roden, place Santander on 10-day IL

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed Anthony Santander on the 10-day injured list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation and recalled fellow outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A Buffalo.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Santander had an MRI exam after Thursday’s 12-0 win over the Athletics. He added the team was still determining whether the next steps would include a cortisone injection or rehabilitation.

“I think it just got to the point to where it was bothering him,” Schneider said in his pre-game availability at Rogers Centre. “You can’t really put the work that you want to put in volume-wise, and we just think it’s best for him right now.”

Santander, 30, who signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in the off-season, has struggled at the plate with the Blue Jays. He’s hitting .179 with six homers and 18 RBIs over 50 games.

Last year with the Baltimore Orioles, he hit 44 homers and drove in 102 runs.

Roden, meanwhile, made the team out of training camp but hit just .178 with one homer and five RBIs over 28 games before being sent down to the Bisons.

The 25-year-old was active for Friday night’s game against the Athletics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

