Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Flin Flon virtually deserted, thousands more evacuated as wildfires rage in Manitoba

By Jeremy Simes in Regina and Aaron Sousa in Edmonton The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘The prognosis is not good’: Last remaining personnel in Flin Flon flee wildfire flames'
‘The prognosis is not good’: Last remaining personnel in Flin Flon flee wildfire flames
WATCH: A skeleton crew of emergency personnel and municipal officials have been staying behind in Flin Flon, but with a raging wildfire right on the doorstep, it's time for everyone to clear out, the northern Manitoba city's mayor says.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says thousands more evacuees are expected and the city of Flin Flon is virtually deserted as wildfires continue to rage in his province.

Kinew told a Friday news conference the mayor, councillors , health-care staff, and all other officials have had to depart Flin Flon.

“The only folks remaining on the ground are firefighters and folks in the office of the fire commissioner and RCMP, who are there to battle the blaze,” Kinew said.

“We do expect some very, very challenging conditions in Flin Flon and in the surrounding community.” He added, “Pray for rain.”

Earlier Friday, Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine said fierce winds were threatening to breach city limits and begin burning structures in the city of 5,000, located northwest of Winnipeg.

All residents, along with 1,000 more in the surrounding area, have had to leave.

They are among 17,000 people reported so far to be out of their homes due to a number of wildfires burning in remote regions from Manitoba’s northwest to the southeast.

Kinew said as the fires grow, thousands more evacuees can be expected and that communities like Winnipeg, Thompson and The Pas have already stepped up to help provide food and shelter.

He says he spoke with some evacuees in Winnipeg.

“(It’s) very scary, very tiring, long days for people who’ve been on the road and in the air to find their way to safety,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Thousands of Manitoba wildfire evacuees flee to Winnipeg'
Thousands of Manitoba wildfire evacuees flee to Winnipeg
© 2025 The Canadian Press

