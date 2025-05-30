Warning issued for ‘dangerous’ social-media challenges trending among Ontario kids

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Catholic District School Board, along with some emergency responders, are warning parents about “dangerous” social-media challenges that are trending among students in Ontario schools.

The board said the challenges are recorded on video and shared online to encourage others to participate, but they can pose serious risks to students and the entire school community.

Among them is the so-called “paper clip challenge” that involves students inserting metal objects such as a paper clip into an electrical outlet and dropping a coin onto the prongs to cause electrical sparks.

The board said the “Chromebook challenge” involves placing paper clips, pencils or other objects into Chromebook USB ports to deliberately cause them to short-circuit, which can lead to overheating, burns or fire.

There’s also a trend that involves students attempting to “eliminate” one another using water guns, Nerf-style projectiles, or other replica guns in public areas, known as the “senior assassin challenge.”

“These dangerous activities, along with tampering with school issued devices or electrical outlets in school buildings, is strictly prohibited,” the school board said in an emailed letter to parents on Friday.

“Any student found engaging in such behaviours may face disciplinary consequences, including suspension. Parents/guardians may also be held responsible for any damage to school property caused by student misconduct.”

Ontario Association of Fire Educators also warned of the “Chromebook challenge,” saying it’s not a game.

“Tampering with devices can spark fires, release harmful gases, and lead to injuries or suspension,” the association said in a post on social media.

The fire department in Pembroke, Ont., shared a similar warning urging parents, students and educators to be aware of the “dangerous TikTok trend” in a reference to the Chromebook challenge.

“(It) is putting lives and schools at risk. Students are intentionally short-circuiting their laptops to cause sparks and fires,” the fire department said in a social-media post.

“Never tamper or insert objects into electronic device ports.”

Police and fire services across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have also issued warnings about participating in such challenges, as have other school boards across North America after injuries and fires were reported elsewhere.