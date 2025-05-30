Menu

Traffic

Man killed in ATV rollover wasn’t wearing helmet, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'ATV safety reminders'
ATV safety reminders
RELATED: ATV safety is in the spotlight, with staff at HSC Children's Hospital saying they deal with around 70 ATV-related incidents per year – Jul 31, 2024
A 46-year-old man from Prairie View is dead after a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle Thursday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene on 5th Street in Miniota, Man., just before 6 a.m., where they found the ATV tipped over in a ditch. Fire and emergency medical responders were already on scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

RCMP from the Elphinstone and Hamiota detachments continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.

Click to play video: 'Rise in ATV incidents among youth'
Rise in ATV incidents among youth
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

