Man killed in ATV rollover wasn’t wearing helmet, Manitoba RCMP say

A 46-year-old man from Prairie View is dead after a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle Thursday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene on 5th Street in Miniota, Man., just before 6 a.m., where they found the ATV tipped over in a ditch. Fire and emergency medical responders were already on scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

RCMP from the Elphinstone and Hamiota detachments continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.