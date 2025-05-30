Delays expected after overnight runway paving issue at Vancouver airport

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver International Airport is warning travellers to check with their airlines about possible delays.

The airport said it was “operating with some reductions in capacity” on Friday, due to an “unforeseen equipment issue” with overnight paving work on its north runway.

The runway is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.

“We understand the inconvenience of flight delays and cancellations and appreciate everyone’s patience,” the airport said in a statement.

Passengers who are already at the airport are being directed to the airport’s information counters, where staff are being tasked with helping connect them with airline representatives.

The airport is in the process of major work on the north runway, which was built in the 1990s.

The project includes a complete asphalt overlay of the runway and its connecting taxiways, along with lighting and electrical improvements and drainage upgrades.