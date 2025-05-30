Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Delays expected after overnight runway paving issue at Vancouver airport

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
An Air Canada flight departing for Toronto, bottom, taxis to a runway as a Westjet flight bound for Palm Springs takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. View image in full screen
An Air Canada flight departing for Toronto, bottom, taxis to a runway as a Westjet flight bound for Palm Springs takes off at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver International Airport is warning travellers to check with their airlines about possible delays.

The airport said it was “operating with some reductions in capacity” on Friday, due to an “unforeseen equipment issue” with overnight paving work on its north runway.

The runway is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver airport introduces news screening technology at domestic terminals'
Vancouver airport introduces news screening technology at domestic terminals
Trending Now

“We understand the inconvenience of flight delays and cancellations and appreciate everyone’s patience,” the airport said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers who are already at the airport are being directed to the airport’s information counters, where staff are being tasked with helping connect them with airline representatives.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The airport is in the process of major work on the north runway, which was built in the 1990s.

The project includes a complete asphalt overlay of the runway and its connecting taxiways, along with lighting and electrical improvements and drainage upgrades.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices