Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man back in custody after GPS bracelet spots him near preschool

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 12:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba municipalities call for stronger bail reform'
Manitoba municipalities call for stronger bail reform
RELATED: Manitoba's municipalities coming together Tuesday to share what they are prioritizing ahead of the federal election. And not surprisingly, crime was at the top of their agenda – Apr 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man is back in custody, police say, after Manitoba Justice alerted local cops that a man wearing a monitored GPS ankle bracelet had entered an area near a preschool and a playground, in breach of his release conditions.

The breach took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the man was arrested within an hour after police tracked him to Higgins Avenue near Sutherland Avenue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When he was arrested, police say officers found ammunition and an improvised firearm, known as a “zip gun” on his person.

The 39-year-old now faces weapons charges, as well as breaches of his release order.

Click to play video: 'Manitobans on bail could be monitored electronically through new program: government'
Manitobans on bail could be monitored electronically through new program: government
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices