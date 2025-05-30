Winnipeg man back in custody after GPS bracelet spots him near preschool

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is back in custody, police say, after Manitoba Justice alerted local cops that a man wearing a monitored GPS ankle bracelet had entered an area near a preschool and a playground, in breach of his release conditions.

The breach took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday, and the man was arrested within an hour after police tracked him to Higgins Avenue near Sutherland Avenue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When he was arrested, police say officers found ammunition and an improvised firearm, known as a “zip gun” on his person.

The 39-year-old now faces weapons charges, as well as breaches of his release order.