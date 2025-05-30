Suspects arrested after break-ins, bear spray attack at Winnipeg mall, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after a chaotic scene at CF Polo Park mall.

The incident, which took place Sunday morning, involved a break-in to a truck in the mall’s parking lot. A witness called police, and the two suspects left the scene and entered the mall before officers could arrive.

Police said the duo broke into two mall stores, stealing a laptop from one and trying to break open a cash box at the other, before spraying security guards with bear spray and running off.

The two were arrested 15 minutes later by police near a mall entrance.

They’ve each been charged with a whopping 18 offences, mainly related to weapons and breaking and entering, as well as multiple breaches of court orders. The 18-year-old was also the subject of five outstanding arrest warrants.

Both suspects remain in custody.