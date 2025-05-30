Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested after break-ins, bear spray attack at Winnipeg mall, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 11:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime'
March 2025 sees sharp increase in Winnipeg youth crime
RELATED: A wave of alarming incidents have taken place in Winnipeg this March, with a series of attacks, stolen vehicles, and even weapon possession charges all linked to different suspects aged 17 or younger. Hersh Singh reports. – Mar 24, 2025
Winnipeg police say an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after a chaotic scene at CF Polo Park mall.

The incident, which took place Sunday morning, involved a break-in to a truck in the mall’s parking lot. A witness called police, and the two suspects left the scene and entered the mall before officers could arrive.

Police said the duo broke into two mall stores, stealing a laptop from one and trying to break open a cash box at the other, before spraying security guards with bear spray and running off.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

The two were arrested 15 minutes later by police near a mall entrance.

They’ve each been charged with a whopping 18 offences, mainly related to weapons and breaking and entering, as well as multiple breaches of court orders. The 18-year-old was also the subject of five outstanding arrest warrants.

Both suspects remain in custody.

