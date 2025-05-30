Fake diabetes medication and equipment on the rise in Canada, experts warn

Send this page to someone via email

From oral drops falsely marketed as GLP-1 alternatives to unauthorized smartwatches claiming to monitor blood sugar without a single finger prick, a wave of fraudulent diabetes-related products are popping up on Canadian websites, prompting urgent warnings from health officials.

Recently, Diabetes Canada says it has received a surge in calls and emails from people with diabetes who saw and even purchased fraudulent medical products online.

The fake diabetes products often feature false endorsements, misusing logos from the Canadian government, Diabetes Canada and Obesity Canada.

“Over the last few months, Diabetes Canada has received a spike in calls and emails to our info and referral team from people with diabetes who saw or bought a fraudulent diabetes-related medical product,” Laura Syron, president and CEO of Diabetes Canada, said in an online statement on May 22.

Story continues below advertisement

“As someone who lives with Type 2 diabetes, I know how distressing it would be to buy something that claimed to help manage your blood sugar levels, only to have it turn out to be a scam.”

The organization emphasized that it doesn’t endorse any medical products, and any ads claiming otherwise are completely fraudulent. These misleading claims include so-called “GLP-1 oral drops,” fake blood glucose monitors and even full websites pretending to be connected to Diabetes Canada.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Obesity Canada also spoke out after discovering that a company was illegally using its logo and photos of its founder, Dr. Arya Sharma, to sell a supplement falsely advertised as a GLP-1 alternative for weight loss.

5:51 Does this viral smoothie really contain the secret ingredients to weight loss?

“Let us be absolutely clear: Obesity Canada does not endorse any commercial products, supplements, or programs,” the organization said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that deserves compassionate, evidence-based care — not quick fixes or miracle cures. Marketing tactics that exploit the hopes of people living with obesity are not only unethical — they are dangerous.”

One of the illegal products, unauthorized blood glucose-reading smartwatches, previously prompted a recall and safety alert from Health Canada in 2023.

In its warning, Health Canada cautioned that these glucose-reading smartwatches have not been evaluated for safety or effectiveness, and could pose serious health risks. The devices may provide inaccurate blood glucose readings or fail to deliver timely alerts, potentially leading to dangerous mistakes in diabetes management.

1:48 Bogus health food claims at Metro Vancouver store

Health Canada emphasized that no smartwatches capable of independently monitoring blood sugar levels have been authorized. Only approved devices listed in the Medical Devices Active Licence Listing (MDALL) should be used.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to these fake medical products, Diabetes Canada recommends that people with diabetes, their caregivers and parents always check in with their health-care provider before making any changes to devices, treatments or medications.

The organization also said it’s been keeping Health Canada in the loop about the issue for the past few months and has filed a formal complaint about the misleading ads.