SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New GDP numbers set to be released to show early tariff impact

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2025 7:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. appeals court spares Trump’s tariffs — for now'
U.S. appeals court spares Trump’s tariffs — for now
RELATED: U.S. appeals court spares Trump's tariffs — for now
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada is set to share details of how the economy performed in the first quarter of the year.

The agency will report today on real gross domestic product figures for March and for the first quarter as a whole.

Statistics Canada’s flash estimates for the first quarter, released at the end of last month, called for annualized real GDP growth of 1.5 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada’s GDP started 2025 strong, but expected to slow'
Business Matters: Canada’s GDP started 2025 strong, but expected to slow
Trending Now

A Reuters poll of economists heading into Friday’s release expects growth edged above that, to 1.7 per cent in the quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada’s report will also offer early signs of how the economy performed in April.

The data will give the Bank of Canada a sense of how tariffs from the United States weighed on the economy early in the year as the central bank prepares for an interest rate decision next week.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices