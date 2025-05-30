New GDP numbers set to be released to show early tariff impact

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada is set to share details of how the economy performed in the first quarter of the year.

The agency will report today on real gross domestic product figures for March and for the first quarter as a whole.

Statistics Canada’s flash estimates for the first quarter, released at the end of last month, called for annualized real GDP growth of 1.5 per cent.

A Reuters poll of economists heading into Friday’s release expects growth edged above that, to 1.7 per cent in the quarter.

Statistics Canada’s report will also offer early signs of how the economy performed in April.

The data will give the Bank of Canada a sense of how tariffs from the United States weighed on the economy early in the year as the central bank prepares for an interest rate decision next week.