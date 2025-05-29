Life-threatening winds up to 130 km/h prompts warning in Edmonton, northern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday night for a swath of northern Alberta that includes Edmonton, cautioning of destructive, high winds on the way.
At 7:23 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts.
“Extreme wind gusts to 130 km/h have developed ahead of thunderstorms to the west of the area,” Environment Canada said.
“There is a risk of life-threatening injury.”
Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches, the national weather agency said.
Driving conditions may be difficult. Utility outages are possible.
Strong wind gusts can damage trees, buildings and overturn vehicles.
If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail. If you hear roaring wind, see a funnel cloud, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.
— This is a breaking news story. More to come…
