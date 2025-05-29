Former Penticton councillor, now MLA clashes with mayor and council over encampment

Send this page to someone via email

A homeless encampment in Penticton has ignited a political dispute, with city and provincial officials trading blame over how to handle the growing crisis.

The site, located at Highway 97 and Fairview Road, is home to around 30 people and falls under the jurisdiction of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

BC Conservative MLA Amelia Boultbee, who represents Penticton–Summerland and is a former Penticton city councillor, has publicly criticized the City of Penticton for excluding her from discussions.

“My responsibility to taxpayers is much bigger than my reluctance to step on the mayor’s toes,” Boultbee said.

She claims a meeting was held this week to address the encampment, but no city councillors were present. The meeting comes after a previous talks she was part of in January with city staff.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield responded, saying the emergency meeting was called on short notice.

“She subsequently called an emergency meeting with a couple hours’ notice,” he said. “I was at an anti-racism symposium at Okanagan College and was unavailable.”

Bloomfield added that city staff are navigating legal limits, since the encampment is not on municipal land.

“Legally, it’s not in our jurisdiction. If we went in there and started moving people around or off-site, we would open the city to a lawsuit,” he said.

Boultbee, meanwhile, insists the responsibility lies with the province, but also questioned whether the city has clearly communicated its needs.

“I think it’s very fair to say this is provincial responsibility,” she said. “As to what the city has and has not asked for — as far as I’ve seen, they have not particularized their request.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation said, “A top priority is ensuring the safety of everyone involved, with ongoing monitoring of concerns related to both travellers and those sheltering in the encampment.”

“The ministry is working closely with the City of Penticton and the snpink’tn Indian Band to prioritize the safety of everyone at the site and to ensure people are aware of the housing and supports available to them.”

This week, the province dropped off a garbage bin ahead of a scheduled cleanup on Saturday.

Desiree Surowski with 100 More Homes Penticton, said the effort is aimed at helping—not removing—those living at the encampment.

“The idea is to help maintain the area, clean up the garbage, take it away for the individuals staying here,” she said. “It’s not a decampment. No one is being forced to leave.”

Mayor Bloomfield emphasized that until stable housing solutions are in place, clearing the encampment isn’t an option.