Police issue ‘shelter in place’ emergency alert after stabbing in Pickering, Ont.

Police east of Toronto have issued an emergency alert, warning local residents to shelter in place, after a stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Thursday, with the suspect still outstanding.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, police issued the emergency alert to devices telling residents near 2125 Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering to shelter in place.

“The Durham Regional Police (are) investigating a homicide suspect,” part of the alert read.

The alert came after earlier reports from Durham police of a fatal assault involving a woman in the area.

It was around 3 p.m. that police said they were called to a stabbing in the area of Lynn Heights Drive and Fairport Road in Pickering.

“An elderly female was stabbed by an unknown male who fled the area on foot,” police told Global News.

Investigators had also warned of a large police presence in the area around 5 p.m. after what they reported as an assault leading to a woman being taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“An unknown suspect remains outstanding,” Durham police said after reporting the assault.

Later, a spokesperson clarified to Global News that the suspect was a man wearing “a long black shiny trench coat to his ankles.”

In the emergency alert, police referred to the suspect only as “one unknown male.”

“Shelter in place,” it continued, “please monitor local media for further updates on this matter.”

Investigators said they were working to release an image of the man.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…