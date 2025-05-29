Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police issue ‘shelter in place’ emergency alert after stabbing in Pickering, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 5:50 pm
1 min read
Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash that killed an infant and his grandparents. A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash that killed an infant and his grandparents. A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. `THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police east of Toronto have issued an emergency alert, warning local residents to shelter in place, after a stabbing in Pickering, Ont., on Thursday, with the suspect still outstanding.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, police issued the emergency alert to devices telling residents near 2125 Lynn Heights Drive in Pickering to shelter in place.

“The Durham Regional Police (are) investigating a homicide suspect,” part of the alert read.

The alert came after earlier reports from Durham police of a fatal assault involving a woman in the area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was around 3 p.m. that police said they were called to a stabbing in the area of Lynn Heights Drive and Fairport Road in Pickering.

“An elderly female was stabbed by an unknown male who fled the area on foot,” police told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators had also warned of a large police presence in the area around 5 p.m. after what they reported as an assault leading to a woman being taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Trending Now

“An unknown suspect remains outstanding,” Durham police said after reporting the assault.

Later, a spokesperson clarified to Global News that the  suspect was a man wearing “a long black shiny trench coat to his ankles.”

In the emergency alert, police referred to the suspect only as “one unknown male.”

“Shelter in place,” it continued, “please monitor local media for further updates on this matter.”

Investigators said they were working to release an image of the man.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices