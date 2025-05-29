Ekholm returns from injury for Edmonton Oilers in Game 5: ‘I shouldn’t be here’

Send this page to someone via email

Mattias Ekholm called watching the Stanley Cup playoffs one of the most difficult things he’s endured in hockey.

“Nerve-racking,” the Edmonton Oilers defenceman said earlier this week. “Not fun.”

His teammates did their part. Ekholm is now back healthy and ready to join the fray.

The 35-year-old Swede was set to enter the lineup for Game 5 of the NHL’s Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Ekholm suffered a lower-body injury March 26, missed seven contests and then returned for just three shifts on April 11 before again getting shut down.

“It’s been a journey,” the top-pair blueliner said following Edmonton’s full morning skate at American Airlines Center. “Since I got hurt, I’ve had a feeling the team’s going to do their part.

"It was up to me to find ways to get healthy as quick as possible. I've done everything in my power."

He also credited the Oilers’ organization with his recovery.

“It almost feels like if there’s a guy or girl on this planet that could help this move forward, we’ve been in touch with them,” Ekholm said. “These last couple weeks, been a lot of anxious moments watching the games. But just feel like it’s been a pretty steady progress up until this point. Really happy where it’s at.

"If you look at the initial prognosis, I shouldn't be here."

Ekholm went through drills Thursday alongside usual defence partner Evan Bouchard for the Oilers, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are 60 minutes from a second consecutive Cup final appearance.

“A guy that’s been playing big minutes for us since pretty much he’s came to Edmonton,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. “Playing a shutdown role, penalty kill role, some power play.

"A great addition to our team."

Ekholm returns at a time when Edmonton is dealing with a massive loss up front. Grinding winger Zach Hyman, a staple on Connor McDavid’s line and the playoff leader in hits this spring with 111, suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 that required surgery.

“Extremely disappointing to lose (Hyman),” McDavid said. “Devastated for him. He wants to be out there, wants to make a difference. We’ll all miss him a lot, but great to see (Ekholm) come back. He’s put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.

"Credit to him, credit to the training staff."

Veteran forward and former 40-goal man Jeff Skinner will take Hyman’s place on the roster and suit up for just the second post-season contest of a 15-year career.

“Exciting to get going,” said Skinner, whose only other playoff appearance came in the first-round opener against the Los Angeles Kings. “Guys have been battling hard for a while now … nice to get in there and try and contribute.”

Knoblauch praised Skinner’s overall approach this season. He signed a one-year, US$3-million contract in the Alberta capital after getting bought out by the Buffalo Sabres, but put up just 16 goals and 13 assists across 72 contests in 2024-25.

“Jeff is an outstanding professional,” Knoblauch said. “What you want from a player, he has brought. Outstanding attitude. You see that at practices, always smiling, having fun, engaging with his teammates.

"A guy that can score a big goal. Hopefully, that's the case."

‘TRULY SPECIAL’

Troy Stecher stepped in and performed admirably in Ekholm’s absence, but knew his days in the lineup could be numbered.

“I want him healthy and I want him to help us win,” the journeyman defenceman said this week. “He’s a better player than I am. That’s just the reality of the world.”

Ekholm saw the quote and pulled Stecher aside.

“Just told him I really respect him,” Ekholm recounted. “It just tells you everything you need to know about Troy Stecher — what a teammate he is and what a guy he is, how he conducts himself every day. I’m just a big fan of him.

"Truly special to be part of a group (with) guys like that."

SITTING OUT

Hyman’s absence was welcome news — at least on some level — for the Stars. Thomas Harley has tons of respect for the veteran forward. He’s also not upset to see him sidelined.

“Great player,” said the blueliner. “Was playing very physically, which I think the defencemen noticed. And even when he’s not scoring, he’d be affecting the game in that way, so I’m happy he’s not playing.

“Obviously, injuries suck, but he’s a good player and if he’s not on their team, they’re a little bit worse.”