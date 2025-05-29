Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Publication ban lifted for 3 siblings killed in crash with alleged drunk driver in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 4:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of 3 children killed by an alleged speeding drunk driver speak out'
Family of 3 children killed by an alleged speeding drunk driver speak out
RELATED: Family of 3 children killed by an alleged speeding drunk driver speak out – May 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A publication ban covering the identities of the three siblings who died in a crash involving a suspected impaired, speeding driver has been lifted at the request of Crown prosecutors.

On Thursday, an Ontario court removed the ban which had previously forbidden the naming of 15-year-old Ramone, 13-year-old Jace and six-year-old Mya Laviña-Galve.

The family of the children has indicated the funeral service is planned for June 13 and 14.

The three siblings died in the early hours of Sunday, May 18, after their family car was struck while waiting at a red light by an allegedly drunk driver coming off Highway 401 in Etobicoke.

At the time, Toronto police said a Chrysler Pacifica was sitting at a red light on Renforth Drive when a speeding Dodge Caravan, leaving Highway 401, lost control and collided with the minivan.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the siblings were killed in the crash, and a third died in hospital. The only surviving child and their mother were both taken to hospital and expected to make a recovery.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cousins told how the family was returning from watching a long-weekend fireworks display in Milton and visiting grandparents when the tragic crash happened around 12:30 a.m.

“They went to watch fireworks in Milton, it was a day event, there was activity with horses, they were there with other cousins, just a family fireworks day for the long weekend,” a cousin said in an interview after the crash.

They said the mother — also named Jace — remembered the details of the crash clearly.

“She remembers everything pretty vividly, she remembers the car coming so fast towards them,” they said. Another cousin said, “She thought it was a dream, she can’t imagine this car going this fast, this can’t be real.”

The family requested the publication ban be lifted, court heard.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has surpassed $230,000 in contributions.

“The Laviña-Galve Family, a family that is so core to our community, now needs our support during this incredibly difficult time,” the GoFundMe read.

Story continues below advertisement

We humbly request your assistance to help them navigate this dark period be it through donation or spreading awareness for them. Additionally, we ask for your prayers, that the grieving family may find strength, hope, and the courage to overcome this heart-wrenching tragedy.”

The 19-year-old accused of causing the crash and driving impaired appeared briefly in court on Thursday.

Ethan Lehouillier, from Georgetown, was arrested at the scene of the crash.

He was charged with three counts of both impaired driving causing death and of dangerous driving causing death. In total, Lehouillier faces 12 charges. His lawyer said he would not seek bail.

Lehouillier returns to court on June 17.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices