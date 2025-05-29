Search continues in the St. Lawrence River for entangled North Atlantic right whale

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Experts with the federal Fisheries Department and Parks Canada are searching the St. Lawrence River estuary for a North Atlantic right whale tangled in fishing gear.

The Fisheries and Oceans Department said the whale was spotted Tuesday on the north shore of the river, near Quebec’s Saguenay-St Lawrence Marine Park.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The department says its marine mammal response partners are also looking for the whale.

It remains unclear whether this is a new or previously known entanglement.

The public is being asked to avoid approaching any rescue effort.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered with fewer than 400 animals remaining in the wild.