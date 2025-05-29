Search continues in the St. Lawrence River for entangled North Atlantic right whale

Experts with the federal Fisheries Department and Parks Canada are searching the St. Lawrence River estuary for a North Atlantic right whale tangled in fishing gear.
The Fisheries and Oceans Department said the whale was spotted Tuesday on the north shore of the river, near Quebec’s Saguenay-St Lawrence Marine Park.
The department says its marine mammal response partners are also looking for the whale.
It remains unclear whether this is a new or previously known entanglement.
The public is being asked to avoid approaching any rescue effort.
North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered with fewer than 400 animals remaining in the wild.
