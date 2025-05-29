Menu

Share

Crime

Loved ones speak out following death of Montreal business owner Codey Daly

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loved ones speak out following death of West Island business owner Codey Daly'
Loved ones speak out following death of West Island business owner Codey Daly
WATCH: A Quebec woman is speaking out about the death of her boyfriend last summer in hopes of preventing similar tragedies. Codey Daly, 28, died after a day of boating with his friend, who is now charged with impaired driving causing death.
Share

There isn’t a day that goes by that Noa and Jayden say they don’t think about Codey Daly and what led to his death. Almost a year later, they’re still trying to put the pieces together.

Daly, 28, was killed last August after his friend was reversing his car, with a boat in tow, into his driveway and hit him.

Codey was found crushed between the garage door and the vessel.

After the incident, Alexander Paliotti was arrested, but later released, with a promise to appear in court. In March, he was charged with impaired driving causing death.

“I didn’t believe at the start; it really felt unreal knowing that I didn’t have a brother that was alive anymore. It felt terrible,” Codey’s brother Jadyn Pawsey told Global News.

Though the case is far from being closed, Codey’s loved ones say they’re speaking out about the tragedy in an effort to save other lives.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving CEO, Steve Sullivan, says though there has been progress in the number of cases of impaired driving across the country, there are still far too many people choosing to drink and drive and far too many people who die because of it.

Paliotti was due back in court on Thursday.

For the full story, watch the video above.

 

