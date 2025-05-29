Menu

Canada

Premier Moe to address blazing Saskatchewan wildfires

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
As forest fires engulf areas around Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected to address the state of the province Thursday afternoon.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will join Moe to speak to the media at 1:30 p.m.

There are currently 17 active wildfires in the province, according to the SPSA. Saskatchewan has not yet declared a state of emergency.

Three First Nations in Saskatchewan declared a joint state of emergency in response to escalating wildfires. The Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation cite “critical shortages” in firefighting resources, personnel and air support.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew placed the entire province under a state of emergency.

More info to come.

