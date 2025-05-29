SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

‘Stand together’: Winnipeg mayor says city ready to help wildfire evacuees

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 9:36 am
1 min read
Manitoba prepares for wildfire evacuees
RELATED: Many parts of the province are preparing to welcome wildfire evacuees, with limited space available. Iris Dyck reports.
Winnipeg’s mayor says the city is ready to help evacuees from northern communities impacted by a rash of wildfires that led the province to declare a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Gillingham said Thursday morning that city staff are working with their provincial counterparts to accommodate the thousands of Manitobans who had to flee the flames.

The province has opened a reception centre in the city, at the Billy Mosienko Arena on Keewatin Street, for those who are in need of a place to stay.

“As thousands flee dangerous wildfires, Winnipeg will do what we’ve always done in times of crisis: open our doors and stand together,” Gillingham said.

“I’ve spoken with Premier (Wab) Kinew, and we’re working closely with the province of Manitoba and the Canadian Red Cross to make sure evacuees have a safe place to stay and the support they need.”

The city of Flin Flon and the First Nations of Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb were among the communities issued mandatory evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon in what Kinew called “the largest evacuation in many Manitobans’ living memory.”

“We know many families are arriving with little more than the clothes on their backs,” Gillingham said. “Our job now is to make sure they feel safe, supported, and welcomed.”

Those who want to help evacuees are asked to donate to the Canadian Red Cross’s 2025 Manitoba Wildfires Appeal
