Lethbridge racquetball athlete wins Canadian championships

In a single weekend, one Lethbridge, Alta., man reached the summit of Canadian racquetball — twice.
Coby Iwaasa won the Canadian Racquetball Men’s Singles Championship and the Men’s Doubles Championship this past weekend.
It’s the first time in a decade he stands alone atop the Canadian leaderboard.
“It’s been a really big high since the weekend. Now that I’m back home in Lethbridge, the tournament is done and I’ve had time to process everything, I feel that emotionally, physically, I’m just drained,” said Iwaasa.
As explained in the video above, Iwaasa’s ambition isn’t sated yet as he prepares to take on the world in China this August.
