Canada

Federal privacy czar starts probe into theft of customer data from Nova Scotia Power

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Is Nova Scotia Power doing enough after ransomware attack?'
Is Nova Scotia Power doing enough after ransomware attack?
Nova Scotia Power customers are checking to see if they got mail about a data breach to the company. The utility says the breach was the result of a ransomware attack and some customers’ data has been compromised and published online. For residents and a cybersecurity expert, the company isn’t doing enough. Angela Capobianco reports.
The federal privacy commissioner has launched an investigation into a ransomware attack that led to the theft of personal information belonging to 280,000 customers of Nova Scotia’s electric utility.

Privately owned Nova Scotia Power confirmed last week that hackers stole the data and published it on the dark web.

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne issued a statement today confirming he started a probe after receiving complaints about a security breach the utility reported in late April.

Dufresne says he’s in discussions with the utility to ensure it is taking appropriate steps to deal with the breach, which has affected about half of Nova Scotia Power’s customers.

The commissioner says the investigation is looking into steps the company has taken to contain the breach, notify its customers and reduce the risk of fraud and identity theft.

Nova Scotia Power has said it’s offering affected customers a two-year subscription for credit monitoring services through TransUnion Canada.

It’s also sent letters to customers informing them the stolen data may include their names, birth dates, email addresses, home addresses, customer account information, driver’s licence numbers, and in some instances their bank account numbers.

Dufresne says customers would be wise to sign up for a credit monitoring service to reduce the potential for fraud, and he says they should monitor their bank accounts and notify their financial institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

