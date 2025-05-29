Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds sign petition in support of N.B. teen suspended for ‘straight pride’ shirt

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 11:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NB PC party defending petition that alleges student wearing a ‘Straight Pride’ shirt was discriminated'
NB PC party defending petition that alleges student wearing a ‘Straight Pride’ shirt was discriminated
WATCH: New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives are defending the presentation of a petition that claims a student was discriminated against for wearing a 'straight pride' shirt. The district is disputing the allegations, which has put a rural high school in the province in the spotlight. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A rural New Brunswick school is the centre of a petition calling for steps to remove its principal, claiming among other things that a student was allegedly suspended for wearing a shirt that said, “straight pride.”

The three-page petition racked up 390 signatures before being presented to the legislature on Monday.

According to the petition, the student at Belleisle Regional High School was told his shirt was a hate crime, and that he could not return to school for five school days.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The petition is calling the response discrimination.

“Whereas disciplinary action appears to have been based solely on the content of the message on the shirt, raising concerns of viewpoint discrimination and the unequal application of school policies,” the petition said.

“If the punishment is linked to the student’s identity or beliefs, and if others with different identities or beliefs are treated more favourably, this is discrimination under the New Brunswick Human Rights Act, Equality rights,” it added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Among the signatories were three Progressive Conservative MLAs, including former education minister Bill Hogan.

The district is disputing the claims.

A spokesperson for the Anglophone School District South said in a statement that the petition included many false assertions, including that anyone was suspended for a hate crime.

To learn more about the district’s response, what the province’s PC leader has to say about the signatures and what one LGBTQ+ advocate has to say about “straight pride” watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices