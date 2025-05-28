2 teens shot during drive-by shooting in Edmonton’s Strathearn area

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting in a south-central Edmonton neighbourhood last week.

The Edmonton Police Service said it happened around 8:20 p.m. on May 23 near 92 Street and Strathearn Drive.

Police said a group of young people were in the area when a suspect in a black Mazda 3 car fired several shots at them.

Stock image of a 1st Generation (2003-2009) Mazda 3 Sedan. Edmonton Police Service

Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 17, were hit by the bullets. As of Tuesday night, one of them had been released from the hospital, while the other one was in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents say Strathearn is usually a quiet, safe neighbourhood on the southern banks of the North Saskatchewan River, full of families and people out enjoying area walking trails and parks.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Residents Cheryl and Neil Prior have lived in Strathearn for 35 years and said because there are two high schools nearby, they see teenagers coming and going all the time.

“We were quite shocked when we heard,” Cheryl said of the shooting. “It’s very unusual for the area — you know, it’s pretty safe. That’s why we walk this area all the time.”

“Young people should be safe. We like to see them out here rollerblading, walking, whatever.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Young people should be safe. We like to see them out here rollerblading, walking, whatever."

The fact the shooting happened during daylight on an evening when plenty of people would have been outside enjoying themselves alarmed them, Neil added.

“The sun’s out and it was calm. Like, (if) it would have been two in the morning, maybe a bit more understandable,” he said.

Resident Jim Kinney said police canvassed the neighbourhood, asking residents for any info they may have.

“Shocked, I suppose, is the first reaction — but somewhat resigned to the fact that it seems to be happening more and more,” Kinney said.

He said the upper-middle-class neighbourhood is generally quiet and safe, and hopes that doesn’t change.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a nice little area, a little piece of paradise. Hopefully it’s once and we don’t have it happen again because it is quite nice to live here.”

It’s not known if the shooter and victims knew each other or if it was a random drive-by shooting.

“Why this neighbourhood? Is it a resident, is it somebody that frequents the neighbourhood?” Kinney said.

Police said officers continue to investigate and no other information is available.

Anyone with any information, security camera or dashcam footage related to this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.