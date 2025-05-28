Menu

Weather

Temperatures forecast to soar across Alberta as much of province under heat warnings

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 1:29 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of Alberta, with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s over the next couple days. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of Alberta, with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s C over the next couple days. Global News
Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, take frequent breaks if you can’t, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on children, seniors and pets for any signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

That’s some of the advice that Environment and Climate Change Canada is offering to Albertans as temperatures across the province are expected to sizzle over the next few days.

The hot weather has prompted the national weather agency to issue a heat warning for most of Alberta, with the exception of the Rocky Mountains and the extreme southern part of the province.

Temperatures across Alberta are forecast to be in the high 20s on Wednesday and into the low 30s in many areas on Thursday. View image in full screen
Temperatures across Alberta are forecast to be in the high 20s C on Wednesday and into the low 30s C in many areas on Thursday. Global News

Daytime highs are forecast to be around 30 C on Wednesday and Thursday — that’s about 10 C above normal for this time of year — before cooling off slightly on Friday, but increasing again on Saturday.

Overnight lows are also forecast to be about 10 degrees above normal — dropping to 17 C overnight in Edmonton and 14 C overnight in Calgary.

Environment Canada said heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

The soaring temperatures are also increasing the wildfire danger.

Less than a week after a fire advisory was lifted for west Rocky View County, on Wednesday morning the county again put a ban in place, with certain exceptions.

Details on all the burning bans and restrictions in place across Alberta are available online at albertafirebans.ca.

The fire danger is considered 'extreme' across much of Alberta, according to Natural Resources Canada. View image in full screen
The fire danger is considered ‘extreme’ across much of Alberta, according to Natural Resources Canada. Natural Resources Canada

There are currently three “wildfires of note” burning in Alberta, including the Edith Lake fire that is burning about eight kilometres north of the town of Swan Hills and has forced the evacuation of 1,200 area residents.

Details on wildfires currently burning in Alberta are also available online at alberta.ca/wildfire.

 

